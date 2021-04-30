Kerala Police grooves to tune of 'Enjoy Enjami' to spread Covid awareness

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The hit indie song in Tamil ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ has been making huge waves on social media. Soon, influencers and music lovers started coming up with their own renditions of the viral song. Latest in the list is a video of Kerala Police personnel grooving to a parody of the song.

The video, which speaks about social distancing and measure to take during the second wave, has been garnering the attention of many on social media. The video was recently released on the official handle of Kerala Police. V P Pramod Kumar, deputy director and public relations officer at the State Police Media Center is the director of the hit video.

“We have been creating awareness videos on the pandemic since last year, along with memes and trolls. Last year in March, we got a massive response on the ‘Hand Wash’ dance video, where six personnel in uniform and masks danced to the beats of the hit song ‘Kalakkatha’ from the Malayalam film ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’. The video stressed on educating the public on hand hygiene as recommended by the World Health Organisation,” shares Pramod.

The idea of producing the ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ dance video was mooted as part of the state government’s ‘Crush the Curve’ campaign. “The State Police Chief asked us to come up with an innovative idea to inspire people to take the necessary precautions to curb the spread of the virus. To assure participation of youngsters, we chose the hit song,” says Pramod.

The oneminute 28 second-long video features nine uniformed police personnel dancing to the lyrics that talk about wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and following hand hygiene. The video also emphasises the importance of vaccination.

The lyrics were penned by Aditya S Nair and Rajesh Lal Vamsha and was sung by Nahoom Abraham and Nila Joseph. Hemant R Nair, Shifin C Raj and Rajeev C P worked behind the camera. The video, titled ‘Let’s fight the pandemic together, Kerala Police is always with you’ has already received over 4 lakh views.