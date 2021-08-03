STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fund crunch hits civic projects

With tax collection coming to a standstill due to the pandemic, the city corporation is struggling to take up road works and a slew of other civic projects using its own fund.

Published: 03rd August 2021 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With tax collection coming to a standstill due to the pandemic, the city corporation is struggling to take up road works and a slew of other civic projects using its own fund. According to officials, the pandemic has put brakes on the collection of tax and non-tax revenue which are the major income sources of the local body. The flow of funds towards various development projects from the state and the Centre has also slowed down.

 Officials  say the civic body has exhausted its fund mostly for election-related works and inaugurations. It is learnt that fund to the tune of `30 crore was spent on various projects and inaugurations ahead of the local body and assembly elections, putting the civic body in a tight spot.With pressure mounting, the corporation has requested the state government to release more funds to meet the expenditure of various emergency works. A senior official of the engineering wing said they can continue the work proposed under the plan fund. “Recently, several emergency works have come up, especially road maintenance and tarring. There is a direction from the higher authorities to take up only emergency work,” said the official.

As many as 200 emergency road maintenances and tarring works  have been taken up by the civic body, which would be tabled in the next council for approval. Works standing committee chairman D R Anil said the civic body is expecting a plan fund to the tune of `120 crore from the state and the Centre.“We have decided to complete the emergency maintenance work of roads by August 20. There are a lot of financial constraints because of low revenue collection. Our expenditure is around `110 crore while revenue collection is only around `20 crore. This will reflect in our performance as we will be able to undertake only essential and emergency work,” said Anil. 

Property tax, professional tax, entertainment tax and advertisement tax are some of the major sources of revenue of the local body. “The government has given an exemption for rentals from the municipal property because of the pandemic. However, there is no respite in the expenditure. Works worth `20 crore were implemented ahead of the elections and around `10 crore was spent on conducting the election, inaugural events etc,” said a senior official of the civic body. 

The civic body has written to the state planning board, local self-government department and finance department to release more funds under the People’s Plan Programme. “If everything goes smoothly, we are aiming to increase plan fund expenditure. Last financial year we were able to utilise 74 per cent of the plan fund. This year we are planning to utilise more,” the official added. 

Tight spot
Revenue hit due to the pandemic

Corporation’s own fund was utilised for election-related works

C20 crore for ahead of elections 

C10 crore for conducting the election

200 emergency road maintenances and tarring works are taken up by the corporation

C120 crore expected from the state and the Centre governments

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp