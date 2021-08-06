NH development: Nod for draft alignment of Vazhimukku-Kaliyikkavila stretch

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has accorded sanction for the draft alignment of the Vazhimukku-Kaliyikkavila stretch as part of the second phase of the National Highway development. Responding to a submission from Parassala MLA K Ansalan, Works Minister Mohammed Riyas informed the assembly on Thursday that the government will intervene in the matter.

The Vazhimukku-Kaliyikkavila stretch comes under the second phase of the four-lane NH development from Karamana to Kaliyikkavila. The government had already issued sanction for the draft alignment. Now, only land acquisition remains along with finalising the project report.