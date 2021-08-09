STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Airport-Shankhumukham stretch awaits redemption

Work on the road can be resumed only after sea recedes, say officials

People carrying luggage walking along the Thiruvananthapuram airport- Shankhumukham road which was damaged in sea attacks | B P Deepu

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state government had given administrative sanction to restore the damaged road from domestic airport to Shankhumukham stretch due to heavy monsoon and frequent sea erosion, the repair work has not seen much progress. Though a key road connecting domestic terminal and the city, the relatively smaller size of the stretch is yet to attract government attention. The connectivity from the airport to the city was cut off and many passengers arriving at the airport had to walk till Shankhumugham with baggage without knowing that the road was closed near the beach. However, the PWD officials said the work could be resumed only after the sea recedes from the shore.  

The local people and taxi drivers who are aware of this situation prefer the opposite route through Vallakadavu and enter the city through NH66 bypass at Enchakkal. Though Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas assured that this hardly one kilometre road would be renovated soon, nothing has turned positive. The road protection committee led by Elias John has started a campaign seeking immediate intervention from the government to repair the road. 

Due to the delay, the total project cost for two phases has gone up from the initial estimate of Rs 5.39 crore to Rs 8.05 crore. According to PWD officials, the work was awarded to ULCCS (Uralungal Labour Contract Co-opeative Society)  in August 2020. The extent of the damage is so huge that the road is in tatters till the central line of the road.However, Elias said the earthmovers and other construction equipment and materials which  were kept there for construction activities have been shifted. 

“Not only the passengers coming from the airport, but many local residents are bearing the brunt of government apathy. They cannot travel to hospitals, banks or meet many basic needs. Last week District Collector Navjyot Khosa promised to find alternatives for the free movement of passengers and residents.  We had suggested the collector to acquire a smaller portion of the land by giving a smaller way through the cargo terminal so that at least a vehicle as small as an autorickshaw can travel. But she said that it would lead to security issues. However, the government should do something and we are planning to start an agitation with the support of local residents and autorickshaw drivers,” Elias said. 

Recently, the protection committee approached the State Human Rights Commission seeking intervention. However, the commission is yet to reply to their request.  As per the initial plan, the first phase ought to have been completed by September 9, 2020, and the second phase by September 15,2020. 

Meanwhile, PWD officials said the rough sea waves disrupted the work largely and hence the work has been halted for a while. “The work will be restarted once the weather is conducive for it. We hope to resume the work by August 15. If the sea recedes, we can start the work. The equipment was shifted due to the sea erosion. However, it will take at least three months to complete the work,” said a senior official. 

Beaten by tides

The beach had disappeared much earlier due to the sea attacks and the construction of diaphragm walls has stopped midway.  

