Pinarayi announces safety measures at hospitals to prevent attacks on doctors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of rising attacks against doctors, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced measures to make the hospitals a safe place to work. He also warned of strict action against the perpetrators. The decisions came after he chaired a meeting to discuss the attacks on doctors.

The meeting decided to fix CCTV cameras in causality and outpatient units. Private hospitals have also been mandated to have similar facilities. The cameras should be linked to police aid posts in hospitals where such a facility is available.

The meeting also directed that people retired from armed forces should be given preferences in future appointments to the post of securities in hospitals. Chief security officers should be selected from officers of the state industrial security force in major hospitals such as medical colleges. The security officers should be adequately trained. Minister Veena George, chief secretary V P Joy, additional chief secretary and state police chief attended.

