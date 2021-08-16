STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Admissions for PG courses begin at Digital University

DUK also offers MSc programmes in Computer Science with specialisations in Machine Intelligence, Cyber Security, Data Analytics and Geospatial Analytics.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Admissions have begun for the flagship post-graduate courses at the Digital University Kerala (DUK). This will be the first batch to the MTech and MSc programmes offered by DUK. Last date for application is August 24.Located at Technocity in Thiruvananthapuram, DUK offers post-graduate on-campus courses in cutting-edge areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Data Analytics, Cyber Security, Ecological Informatics, and Geospatial Analytics that cater to the demands of Industry 4.0.

AICTE-approved master’s programmes offered by DUK are MTech in Computer Science and Engineering with specialisations in Connected Systems and Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber Security Engineering, and MTech in Electronics Engineering with specialisations in AI Hardware, Signal Processing and Automation. DUK also offers MSc programmes in Computer Science with specialisations in Machine Intelligence, Cyber Security, Data Analytics and Geospatial Analytics.

An MSc programme in Ecology with specialisation in Ecological Informatics is another unique post-graduate programme of DUK. Admissions are also open for a post-graduate diploma course in e-Governance.DUK has state-of-the art lab facilities and innovation centres such as ThingQbator, Maker Village and Kerala Blockchain Academy that will help students gain hands-on experience in various innovative projects.

From the third semester, top performing students will get opportunities for paid internships in real-life projects undertaken by the university. Merit-cum-means scholarships of the university will be available to deserving students of all MSc programmes who do not have any other scholarships or financial assistance. The campus offers residential facilities to students.

Details regarding admission, eligibility, course specialisation, number of seats and online application are available at https://duk.ac.in/admissions2021. 

Paid internships
From the third semester, top performing students will get opportunities for paid internships in real-life projects undertaken by the university. Merit-cum-means scholarships will be available to deserving students of all MSc programmes

