Stir in support of fish vendor called off

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Forane Action Council, Anchuthengu, which had launched an agitation against the alleged manhandling of fish vendor Alphonsa by Attingal municipality staff, has called off the stir following talks with the ministers.

Ministers V Sivankutty and Antony Raju assured the Action Council representatives that the government will consider withdrawing the case against Alphonsa for selling fish by the roadside in violation of rules. The ministers informed the Action Council that no proceedings will be initiated against the fish vendor for violating the Street Vendors Act.

The ministers also gave an undertaking that the government will give protection to fish vendors and take up their complaints of alleged police excesses with the higher-ups in the department. A study will be carried out on the condition of the fish market in Attingal and areas where street vending of fish can be allowed and the report will be handed over to the municipality..

Besides, it was decided to ensure the participation of Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian in a district-level meeting to discuss ways to create a proper environment for peaceful and legally permissible roadside vending of fish. Following the assurances from the government, Action Council leaders Fr Justin Judin, Fr Lucian Thomas and Jude George called off the agitation.