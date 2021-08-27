MLA demands to stop toll collection 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The toll collection at the newly opened toll plaza at Thiruvallam has triggered widespread protest among political fronts, local people and motorists alike. Kovalam MLA M Vincent on Thursday has written to the Chief Minister seeking immediate intervention in the matter. He has demanded the state government to take steps to stall the toll collection that began without the completion of the road work.

In the letter, he said the local people should be exempted from toll collection and requested the state government to take it up with the Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways and give direction to the district administration to suspend it immediately.

He said the state government also agrees with the demand of various political parties and local people.

As per the demand of the public and political fronts the toll collection cannot be started until the road from Mukkola to Kaorde is open for traffic, which is yet to be completed.