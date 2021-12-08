Oommen Chandy to release UDF convener Hassan’s book

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF convener M M Hassan’s autobiography Ormacheppu will be released by former chief minister Oommen Chandy at Hotel Mascot here at 5pm on Wednesday. Writer T Padmanabhan, who has also written the foreword, will receive the book from Chandy. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan will preside over the function.

In his book, Hassan has gone down the memory lane to cover the past five decades of his political career. He has also reportedly written about why Chandy could not return to power for a second time in the 2016 assembly elections. The tug of war between Chandy and then state Congress president V M Sudheeran in connection with the bar controversy had led to issues within the party and the for the UDF government.

Hassan penned his 500-plus-page autobiography during the pandemic. The book has been published by Current Books.