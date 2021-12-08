STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Oommen Chandy to release UDF convener Hassan’s book

Hassan penned his 500-plus-page autobiography during the pandemic. The book has been published by Current Books.

Published: 08th December 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF convener M M Hassan’s autobiography Ormacheppu will be released by former chief minister Oommen Chandy at Hotel Mascot here at 5pm on Wednesday. Writer T Padmanabhan, who has also written the foreword, will receive the book from Chandy. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan will preside over the function. 

In his book, Hassan has gone down the memory lane to cover the past five decades of his political career. He has also reportedly written about why Chandy could not return to power for a second time in the 2016 assembly elections. The tug of war between Chandy and then state Congress president V M Sudheeran in connection with the bar controversy had led to issues within the party and the for the UDF government. 
Hassan penned his 500-plus-page autobiography during the pandemic. The book has been published by Current Books.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oommen Chandy
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp