Streetlight installation on NH 66 bypass close to reality

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to uncertainties, the Kazhakoottam-Vizhinjam stretch of the NH 66 bypass is likely to have streetlights on the median soon, with two corporates evincing interest to install lights.The companies, reportedly Adani Group and Lulu Group, have come forward to install and maintain streetlights after the corporation invited Expression of Interest (EOI). However, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will approach its headquarters seeking necessary permission as the companies could proceed with the plan only if light poles have their advertisement hoardings.

“The corporation will convene a meeting with Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas to ensure a speedy approval for the same,” Mayor S Arya Rajendran told TNIE.According to Corporation secretary Binu Francis, the corporation sent a letter to the NHAI on Monday seeking approval for the same. “The NHAI has already informed the corporation that they are ready to install lights at junctions only. We sought clarification on the places where the NHAI is planning to install lights. Besides, we have also informed NHAI about the interest shown by the companies through EOI and they are ready to maintain it for at least 20 years,” he said.

Unlike other NH stretches, Kazhakoottam to Vizhinjam is an important corridor as many IT companies, research institutions, apartments, malls and showrooms are located on both sides of the stretch. Recently, the Chamber of Commerce, Thiruvananthapuram chapter, also stressed the need for street lights here as the stretch is turning out to be a major commercial hub of the capital city.

Meanwhile, NHAI project director P Pradeep said the NHAI needs approval from its headquarters and it would try its best to get it as soon as possible.“However, we haven’t received the letter from the corporation so far. Once we receive it, we will urge the headquarters to give necessary approval,” he said. At a meeting with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials in September this year, the corporation officials proposed to invite an Expression of Interest (EOI) from private agencies for installing and maintaining Streetlights along the bypass median. The stretch, which was opened to the public three years ago, had become a hub of accidents and anti-social elements. Until recently, the NHAI and the city corporation had been passing the buck on the installation of the Streetlights. While NHAI said the Kazhakootam-Kovalam stretch came under the city corporation limits, the civic body maintained that it was NHAI’s responsibility.

The 2.1-km elevated highway, which is under construction at Kazhakootam, will have Streetlights as NHAI had already proposed. The elevated highway is likely to be commissioned in April 2022. The NHAI had installed Streetlights at the Chackai flyover and near the toll plaza at Thiruvallam.