Thiruvananthapuram's Shankhumukham-Airport Road to be ready for traffic in two months

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After months-long shutdown and delay, the renovation of the battered Shankhumukham-Airport Road is finally on track. The airport road which has been shut down since May was recently reopened partially for small vehicles.

Transport Minister Antony Raju, who visited Shankhumukham on Wednesday to review the condition of the dilapidated road and progress of the ongoing work, said the renovation of the Airport Road would be completed by February.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, the minister said that a permanent solution was needed instead of a temporary one as Shankhumukham is prone to severe sea erosion. The preparatory works are fast progressing to launch the construction of 350-metre-long diaphragm wall to protect the Shankhumukham-Airport Road.

Earlier, the state government had sanctioned Rs 6.39 crore under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative. However, the project has suffered cost escalation as the road was further damaged owing to severe sea erosion and advancement.

Antony Raju said that the additional amount required was sanctioned by the Public Works Department (PWD). The reconstruction plan was drawn up by the Central Road Research Institute, a Central government institution. The road is being constructed using the latest technologies to withstand future sea erosion.

The minister has directed the departments concerned to complete the construction work as soon as possible in view of the plight of the people in the coastal areas, who are struggling for daily transportation. Hundreds of commuters and local residents are at the receiving end because of the delay in the reconstruction of the Airport Road, which has been sealed for several months now.

Recently, TRDCL, which manages the CRIP (City Road Improvement Project), invited tenders for the reconstruction of the Shankhumukham-domestic airport road creating more confusion. TRDCL has invited offline tenders for execution of major maintenance works by milling of existing road, strengthening and reconstruction of 400-metre-long four-lane road at Shankhumukham.

TRDCL is planning to complete the overlaying work of the road within three months and restoration of the road in six months. The company taking up the project would be responsible to rectify the defects during the defect liability period of 18 months after the completion of the project.

Airport-Shankhumukham Road Samrakshana Samiti convenor Elias John said ministers and the chief minister have visited the area several times and nothing much has happened on the ground. "Hope they won’t come up with another excuse for the non-completion of the road in February. It's very unfortunate that the minister kept mum on the protection of the Shankhumukham beach. Beach nourishment should be done to save it. Hundreds of people come to Shankhumukham to spend evenings and they are forced to sit or stand on the road to enjoy the beach. The government continues to turn a blind eye towards this. Road rehabilitation will not alone help resolve the issue," said John.