Two arrested for hacking youth after hurling explosives at Kachani

The Aruvikkara police have arrested two people in connection with the hacking of a youth at Kachani near Vattiyoorkavu on Saturday night.

The police bringing Sachin and Gokul, who were accused of hacking Rahul, to Kachani for collecting evidence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Aruvikkara police have arrested two people in connection with the hacking of a youth at Kachani near Vattiyoorkavu on Saturday night. Thaliyil native Sachin, 23, and Nettayam native Gokul, 23, were arrested for attacking Rahul, 23, a native of Vellanadu, using a machete after hurling country-made explosives at him.

The police said the assailants harboured hatred towards Rahul. Rahul had previously intervened in a quarrel between his friend Sajith and the two arrested men. Sajith and Sachin earlier used to stay together in a house.

During that time, Sachin had borrowed Rahul’s bike from Sajith and damaged it in an accident. Sachin, however, did not repair the vehicle and there was a tiff between Sajith and Sachin over this matter. In between, Sajith was also accused of stealing Rs 1,500 from Gokul. Rahul, meanwhile, had intervened in the tussle on behalf of Sajith and this infuriated Gokul and Sachin.

Sachin and Gokul had a heated conversation with Rahul on Saturday over the phone. The two were in an inebriated state and decided to murder Rahul. The accused Gokul was an expert in cracker making. Both Gokul and Sachin came to Kachani in a bike and attacked Rahul by 9pm. Sachin threw the explosives at Rahul, while Gokul attacked the 23-year-old with a sword. Rahul received injuries on his arm and face.  

Another youth identified as Ashiq was also part of the assailants as he had caught hold of Rahul and helped the two to launch the attack. The police said he was on the run. The arrested were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

At a glance
Gokul and Sachin came to Kachani on a bike and attacked Rahul. Sachin threw the explosives at Rahul, while Gokul attacked the 23-year-old with a sword. Rahul suffered injuries on his arm and face.  
 

