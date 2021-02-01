STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPS officer alleges mental harassment by senior for exposing corruption

Published: 01st February 2021 05:24 AM

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An IPS officer has accused his superior of mentally harassing him for exposing corruption in the Subsidiary Central Police Canteen at Adoor. J Jayanath, Armed Battalion III Commandant, levelled the allegation against DIG P Prakash in the official correspondence addressed to the latter. 

Replying to the official memo from the DIG for delaying payment of advance Travel Allowance (TA) of the cops, Jayanath reminded P Prakash that the latter had twice pressured him  to violate the state police chief’s order on deployment of officers under working arrangement. Since carrying out the DIG’s directives will invite the wrath of the police chief,  Jayanath said he didn’t want to go by the DIG’s diktat. 
According to the communique from Jayanath, though he had brought the matter to the attention of the state police chief who endorsed his stance, it did not prevent the DIG from issuing the memo asking him to carry out his orders.

Regarding the allegation of delaying payment of advance travel allowance, Jayanath replied that it had happened due to technical snags in the official software. “Going by the standard being set in the Third Battalion, delaying the TA by two days can be seen as a lapse. But when viewed against the backdrop of the entire scenario in the police force, a delay of just two days should be termed an achievement,” he wrote. 

Jayanath further pointed out that he had written to the state police chief intimating him of the delayed payment of the TA owing to technical issues and that he did that for the betterment of the department.  It should be noted here that it was under Prakash’s watch--he was then Kollam district police chief--that the Puttingal tragedy occurred and he was blamed for giving nod for the fireworks. 

