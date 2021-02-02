Volunteers join hands to save Vellayani lake 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: World Wetlands Day is celebrated every year on February 2 marking the conservation of wetlands that sustain human life and nature. This year, city-based NGO Neerthadakam has planned a series of events to highlight the importance of wetlands and raise awareness on protecting Vellayani lake, a source of potable water to the people in the city.

The one-day event is being organised in association with Wings Birds Protection Club, Revive Vellayani Team, Wheels Cycling Club, Kanthari, Thanal, Hope, Eco Network and Indus Cycling Embassy (ICE) where more than 200 people from different walks of life will be involved for the purpose.

“This year, activities have been planned adhering to the Covid-19 protocol and will be organised in different time slots to avoid crowding. A group of volunteerve has been consistently cleaning the Vellayani lake. The programme will start at 6am on the same lines,” said Kiran A J, founder and director of Neerthadakam.

Members of the Indus Cycling Embassy (ICE) and other volunteers will takeout a cycle rally from the city to Vellayani. About 50 students from St Joseph UP School Venniyoor will participate in the wetland conservation programme and will be taught the importance of wetlands and their benefits on human beings and nature. Students will also be engaged in bird watching.

The activities also include planting mangroves where 100 mangrove saplings will be spread across the lake. These mangroves will act as a nesting place for birds and attract more migratory birds. Venganoor grama panchayat president R S Sreekumar and other members will be also felicitated for their efforts in protecting the lake. The event will conclude by 6pm.