Dr MS Valiathan honoured with KPP Nambiar Award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Kerala Section held the 2020 annual award ceremony in memory of its founder chair K P P Nambiar. The 2020 IEEE KPP Nambiar award was given to renowned Cardiac surgeon Dr M S Valiathan and founder-Director, Sri Chitra Thirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), for his exemplary contributions in the creation and propagation of biomedical technologies in the country. Outstanding volunteer awards, student volunteer awards, and other public awards were also distributed at the function.