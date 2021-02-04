STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pravachambalam-Kodinada road may be opened next week

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 5.5-km stretch

Published: 04th February 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Pravachambalam-Kodinada road

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief to the motorists and commuters who travel through the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road regularly, the second reach of the six-lane stretch from Pravachambalam to Kodinada in Balaramapuram is likely to be commissioned by the second week of February.

According to sources close to Public Works Department (NH), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 5.5- km stretch. Though the exact date of commissioning is not finalised, sources said it will be be opened next month.

The corridor will ease traffic congestion, which has been a major issue faced by motorists for a long time, on the stretch. Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) Ltd, which has undertaken the work, has ensured that the stretch would be a model for all roads, with street lights and garden on median, proper lane marking and sign boards, footpath with handrails and traffic signals at all junctions.

All work, except the second layer of tarring, lane marking and erecting of signal lights and signboards, have now been completed. According to the PWD officials, the Pravachambalam-Kodinada stretch will be one of the best roads in the district and ULCCS has almost completed the work with perfection. Unlike the first reach of the stretch from Karamana to Pravachambalam, this stretch has 230 LED street lights.

The 1.5-metre wide footpath has been designed in such a way to help visually challenged pedestrians too. In addition, reflectors have been set up on the median. ULCCS has also been asked to maintain the garden set up on the median for one year from the dat e of commissioning. ULCCS won the contract for widening the stretch between Pravachambalam and Kodinada at an estimate of Rs 112 crore in June 2019. However, the work got delayed due to Covid outbreak and intermittent rain.

The widening of the stretch from Karamana to Kaliyikkavila near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border was a long-standing demand of motorists and commuters due to frequent traffic congestion at Balaramapuram, Neyyattinkara and Parassala. Though the National Highways Authority of India is developing a bypass simultaneously, commuters prefer this stretch due to full-fledged commercial activities on either side of the road.

Meanwhile, the preliminary proceedings, including the dispensation of compensation to the landowners, for the remaining congested stretch from Kodinada to Vazhimukku in Balaramapuram will begin soon. As part of the first step, the PWD will soon issue a notification for land acquisition. The officials said the election declaration will not affect the acquisition proceedings and it will happen without any hurdles.

The stretch would be a model for all roads, with street lights and garden on median, proper lane marking and sign boards, footpath with handrails and traffic signals at all junctions.

The corridor will ease traffic congestion, which has been a major issue faced by motorists for a long time, on the stretch.

The 1.5- metre wide footpath has been designed in such a way to help visually challenged pedestrians

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pravachambalam-Kodinada road
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp