Buzz missing from IFFK on day one

Many had missed out on screenings on the first day as the seats were fully booked

Published: 11th February 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Delegates coming out of Kairali Sree Nila Theatre after a film screening on the first day of the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram  | Vincent Pulickal

By Gautham S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Wednesday, the opening day of 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), the venues spotted a dull look with fewer visitors compared to previous years. Though nearly 2,500 delegates registered for the much-anticipated event, many didn’t turn up because of the lack of other attractions such as stalls and events. The free antigen tests for volunteers and delegates attending the event continued at Tagore Theatre which annoyed many as they could watch the screenings only after getting the Covid-19 negative certificates.

Many had missed out on screenings on the first day as the seats were fully booked. “I couldn’t book for the films as the website had some technical issues. Even the films I wanted to see on Thursday are already fully reserved,” said Aditya K H, a student. Though there was not much of a crowd, the volunteers had to control visitors at venues like Kairali theatre since many did not maintain social distance. Several movie lovers were happy that the film festival was happening, whereas many first-timers had a disappointed look on their faces.

“I’ve seen the intensity of the IFFK crowd in photos and videos, which will be missed for sure. With the antigen tests and restrictions in seating, the process has become complex. However, the government’s effort to conduct the fest should be appreciated, said Athul Jacob, a student. A few visitors had to leave the venues as they weren’t aware of the seat reservation system. The venues even turned out to be the points for friends to meet after a long time owing to the pandemic. “The love for films urged me to register for IFFK. I have been so frustrated being stuck at home for months and this is a chance to see some good films and meet friends,” said Mayoori A S, a student.

“Unlike last year, there are only one-two screenings of every film. So chances are high that the delegates will miss out on the best films if they do not reserve seats,” she added. Delegates say “My first film in this year’s IFFK is ‘Night of the Kings’. Though the film was good, the response of the audience was cold. It was a good decision to conduct the film festival in four districts as many people would be able to take part. However, better infrastructure should be ensured everywhere as we have in Thiruvananthapuram.” – Anand A J, researcher “The movie selection has been generally good.

There are many good films in the ‘Homage’ section and I’m looking forward to watching films in the ‘World Cinema’ section as the films possess a variety in terms of language and genre. Screening around 80 films in five days is appreciable considering the present scenario.” - Ritwik Baiju, filmmaker “I was disappointed as I didn’t attend the previous editions.

Though the festival is conducted with restrictions, it hasn’t dampened my enthusiasm. I’m waiting to watch Malayalam films from Thursday and would love to watch world cinemas too. I have stepped out of my home after long, so concerns are there too.” – Shivani L S, architect

Day 2 movie timings

24 films from 7 categories in the 6 theatres 
Kairali
9:15am: Never Gonna Snow Again (World Cinema)
12pm: Kosa(International Competition)
2:15pm: Memory House (International Competition)
4:30pm: Birdwatching (International Competition)
7pm: The Wasteland (World Cinema)
Sree 
9:30am: Spring,Summer,Fall,Winter...and Spring(Homage)
12:15pm: 1956, Central Travancore (Kaleidoscope)
3pm- The Woman Who Ran (World Cinema)
5:15pm- Can Neither Be Here nor Journey Beyond (Kaleidoscope)
Nila
9am- 9,75 Santimetrekare (World Cinema)
11:45am- Nowhere Special (World Cinema)
2pm- Weekend (Forever Young:Godard)
4:30pm- Donkey in a Brahmin 
Village (Homage)
Kalabhavan
9:45am- Musical Chair (Malayalam 
Cinema Today)
1:30pm- 12*12 United (Indian Cinema Now)
4:15pm- God on the Balcony (Indian Cinema Now)
6:30pm- C U Soon(Malayalam Cinema Today)
Tagore
9:30am- Undine (World Cinema)
12:15pm- Rom (International Competition)
2:45pm- Churuli (International Competition)
5:30pm- Bilesuvar (International Competition)
7:30pm- Dear Comrades (World Cinema)
Nishagandhi 6pm- High Ground (World Cinema)
8pm- Another Round (World Cinema)
 

Comments





Videos
Gallery
