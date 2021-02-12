STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Architecture student suicide: Probe inefficient, complain parents

Belonging to Adoor in Pathanamthitta district, Anjana was found dead in the college hostel on January 31.

Published: 12th February 2021 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The parents of a 21-year-old architecture student, who was found dead in the college hostel room in Kazhakootam, has written to the State Police Chief alleging that the police inquiry into the matter is not proceeding in a proper manner. The complaint filed by the parents of Anjana, a third-year student of Marian Engineering College, Menamkulam, said the circumstances of their daughter’s death is suspicious and that the Kazhakootam police were not probing the incident efficiently. 

Belonging to Adoor in Pathanamthitta district, Anjana was found dead in the college hostel on January 31. The police claimed that Anjana’s hostel mates found her in an unconscious state in the room when they searched for her after she had failed to turn up for breakfast.

One of the nuns, who manages the hostel, checked the girl and found that she was dead. The police said the death occurred due to overdose of medicine. She took an extra doze of the medicine that she used take for migraine and that led to her death, the police claimed.

In their complaint, the parents said Anjana had some issues in the hostel and the way she was kept alone in the room was suspicious. Meanwhile, Law and Order Sub-inspector K R Muraleedaran said the officers who led the probe have been transferred, which affected the probe.

“The Inspector and the Crime Sub-inspector, who had probed the case, were transferred as part of a rejig in the police department. Their replacements are yet to take charge and that’s why the case has not proceeded fast,” he said. He was unaware of preliminary findings and autopsy report as he was not part of the probe team, the officer claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp