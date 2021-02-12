Architecture student suicide: Probe inefficient, complain parents

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The parents of a 21-year-old architecture student, who was found dead in the college hostel room in Kazhakootam, has written to the State Police Chief alleging that the police inquiry into the matter is not proceeding in a proper manner. The complaint filed by the parents of Anjana, a third-year student of Marian Engineering College, Menamkulam, said the circumstances of their daughter’s death is suspicious and that the Kazhakootam police were not probing the incident efficiently.

Belonging to Adoor in Pathanamthitta district, Anjana was found dead in the college hostel on January 31. The police claimed that Anjana’s hostel mates found her in an unconscious state in the room when they searched for her after she had failed to turn up for breakfast.

One of the nuns, who manages the hostel, checked the girl and found that she was dead. The police said the death occurred due to overdose of medicine. She took an extra doze of the medicine that she used take for migraine and that led to her death, the police claimed.

In their complaint, the parents said Anjana had some issues in the hostel and the way she was kept alone in the room was suspicious. Meanwhile, Law and Order Sub-inspector K R Muraleedaran said the officers who led the probe have been transferred, which affected the probe.

“The Inspector and the Crime Sub-inspector, who had probed the case, were transferred as part of a rejig in the police department. Their replacements are yet to take charge and that’s why the case has not proceeded fast,” he said. He was unaware of preliminary findings and autopsy report as he was not part of the probe team, the officer claimed.