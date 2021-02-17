Dilapidated Kumarichantha-Ambalathara road a nightmare for resident, commuters

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kumarichantha-Ambalathara road used to be one of the busiest stretches in the city with the Kumarichantha market and several shops functioning along the roadside. However, due to lack of maintenance for the past four years, the road has turned into a nightmare. It was not tarred after the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) finished the pipe laying work. The road has lead to health issues for the residents and vendors.

According to residents, the condition of the road worsened last year. Though the drainage pipes were laid two-three months back, there has been no update on when the road maintenance work would begin.

“As the tarring has not been done, many two-wheelers tend to skid and accidents often happen on the stretch. The road gets congested if a bus or a lorry passes by,” said S Mahinkannu, a resident who runs a shop near the market.

The dilapidated road also has adversely affected the local business. With the Kumarichantha market closed for renovation since last year, many do not use the stretch anymore. “Few had to shutdown their shops as they weren’t getting enough business to pay the rent. Many of the fish vendors shifted their business to Kallattumukku and Paravanukunnu. The number of vendors is decreasing as people are reluctant to use the road,” added Mahinkannu.

Residents and vendors staged a protest recently demanding to repair the road at the earliest. “No action has been taken despite filing complaints to authorities concerned. The renovation work of the market is moving at snail’s pace which is also affecting the livelihood of vendors,” said another resident.

The Kumarichantha-Ambalathara road is also a shortcut for the motorists from NH66 to East Fort side.

Health issues

Many are now running their business on roadsides as the market is closed. “With the dust and traffic congestion, it is hard to do business on the stretch. A few vendors stopped coming as they are having health issues including breathing trouble. It is also impossible to do business with the temperature rising every day,” said a vendor.

‘Will meet Mayor soon’

According to Ambalathara councilor V S Sulochanan, the drainage pipe was laid connecting the flats under the Kalladimukham housing project to the Muttathara Sewage Treatment Plant. “The drainage pipe passes through Puthenpally. However, the work got stalled as the residents of Puthenpally opposed it,” said Sulochanan.

“The road is in bad condition. O Rajagopal, MLA, has not allocated maintainence fund yet. I have asked the KWA authorities to complete the road tarring from Ambalathara to Kumarichantha soon. They are ready to start the road work and finish it by March. However, the protest by the Puthenpally residents and councilor is delaying the work. I have planned to meet the Mayor along with the councilors of Puthenpally and Muttathara, and KWA authorities, to solve the issue at the earliest,” he said.