STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Govt not keen on RT-PCR test on festival attendees

Health authorities say it would’ve been ideal if govt insisted on tests on the lines of Sabarimala and restricted the number of visitors

Published: 18th February 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

File pic

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district health authorities’ recommendation that RT-PCR tests be made compulsory for devotees visiting Attukal temple during the 10-day pongala festival that starts on Friday has fallen on deaf ears, with the government deciding against making such an intervention.A senior official with the District Medical Office (DMO) said with assembly elections around the corner, the government is not very keen on insisting on strict Covid-19 protocol, including RT-PCR. 

As of now, there is no decision to ask devotees to get tested.This is the second pongala festival since the pandemic outbreak. Though the temple authorities have decided to restrict the festivities within the temple premises, thousands of devotees - 5,000 on an average, as per the Attukal Bhagavati Temple Trust - from across the state and the country are expected to visit the temple daily during the festival.

Health authorities said it would have been ideal if the government insisted on RT-PCR on the lines of Sabarimala and restricted the number of visitors. “There is definitely going to be crowding in and around the temple premises. Strict screening of devotees needs to be done. This is a planned festival.

The government had the willpower to enforce virtual queues and RT-PCR for devotees visiting Sabarimala temple as well as restrict the number of pilgrims,” said the official from the DMO. “In a meeting, we urged the district collector and temple authorities to consider making RT-PCR mandatory for devotees. The temple authorities said they will respond after further discussions. We are yet to get a response,” said the official.  

The official said the temple authorities are organising stage events which will also draw more crowd. “We have just started administering vaccination and people need to realise that the pandemic threat is still there. It would take at least three to six months for the vaccine to reach the general population. We are expecting people from other districts and even from other states during the festival,” said the official.  

Authorities of the trust said more discussions will be held with the collector before the festival begins, to streamline the flow of devotees and effectively manage crowding inside the temple and on its premises.
“The festival will be conducted in strict compliance to Covid-19 protocol. There will be thermal scanners to check the temperature of devotees,” said trust president B Anil Kumar.

Deputy collector (disaster management) G K Suresh Kumar told TNIE that this year, the temple authorities are not holding any rituals involving the public.  “The government has directed the temple authorities to ensure that not more than 200 people gather on temple premises.

They have to ensure these protocols are being followed strictly during the festival. They should also make arrangements to ensure that thermal screening of devotees is done and social distancing is maintained during the festival,” he said. Indian Medical Association core committee member N Sulphi said as the festival being a planned one, the government should make effective interventions to ensure it is held in compliance with Covid protocol. 

Attukal temple festival to begin on Friday
T’Puram: The 10-day-long annual pongala festival at Attukal Bhagavathy Temple will begin here on Friday strictly complying with Covid-19 protocol. The Temple Trust authorities told reporters here that  all ceremonies at the temple would be held in a low-key manner as per rituals. The popular pongala offering will be held at 10.50 am on February 27 and this year the ritual is confined to the temple premises and at the houses of the devotees. The temple trust has urged the devotees not to offer pongala at public places due to the pandemic threat. Actor Nedumudi Venu has been chosen for this year’s Attukal Amba Award instituted by the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple Trust. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RT-PCR test COVID 19 Attukal
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp