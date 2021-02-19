STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fuel prices go through roof

With petrol and diesel prices touching D91.76 and D86.27 per litre, respectively, residents are anxious about shelling out a substantial amount of money for fuel and commodities

The increasing fuel prices are beginning to take a toll on residents. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Gautham S
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The woes of commuters continued to persist as petrol and diesel prices in the district again rose sharply on Thursday. With an increase of 34 paise, the petrol price rose at C91.76 per litre and diesel price to C86.27 per litre. The prices of petrol and diesel have shot up by C1.80 and C2.14, respectively, in the past one week. On top of it, the sudden increase in the price of LPG cylinders has come as a blow to residents whose family budget has gone for a toss. “People have not recovered from the crisis caused by the pandemic. The price hike also inflates the prices of essential commodities. Many have lost their jobs and their situation will worsen if the prices are not regulated,” said a resident. 

According to officials of Federation of All India Petroleum Traders, they have received complaints about the price hike.“We have received reports that consumers are getting agitated and arguing with petrol pump employees. The price rise is frustrating, but taking the same out on the employees won’t change the situation,” said R Sabarinath, national vice-president. 

He added that though prices have increased, consumption hasn’t come down. “With the pandemic outbreak, many have refrained from using public transport modes. People are more comfortable travelling in their own vehicles and, as a result, will have to pay for fuel. As tax constitutes 56 per cent of the fuel price, it brings good revenue to the state. If it wants, the state government can decide to let go off the excess revenue,” added Sabarinath.

According to S N Raghuchandran Nair, president, Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Central and state governments must explain the reasons why fuel prices are skyrocketing. “People are confused because the global crude price hasn’t increased. The Central government needs to clarify on the same,” he said. 

Raghuchandran added that only the state government can step in and provide solutions. “Instead of collecting huge tax, the state government should fix a smaller amount for the same. Soon, the bus and autorickshaw fares will increase. Hotels will hike their prices with cooking gas becoming costlier. Soon, we could expect the fuel price to reach C100,” he added.The rise in fuel prices has also indirectly affected businesses in the district. “With the rising fuel prices, we’re forced to increase our employees’ salaries,” said Vaisakh S, who runs an interior design firm. “Our profit margin has reduced owing to such factors. 

