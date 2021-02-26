For women, by woman: Budget promises more projects

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aslew of projects aimed at providing employment opportunities for women and making the city a safer place was proposed in the 2021-22 budget unveiled by the Thiruvananthapuram corporation for the next financial year on Thursday.

Presented in the council meeting of the civic body, the budget outlined several women-centric projects which include safe accommodation facilities for women, establishing helpdesks and call centres for security, addressing the issues of women and children and other skill development programmes for self-employment.

An amount of Rs 2 crore has been earmarked for setting up more She-Lodge facilities to provide safe and cost-effective stay for women and children arriving in the city. Currently, She-Lodges are located in Kazhakoottom, Sreekanteswaram and Attukal.

While the capital is already the first in the state to come up with ‘Ente Koodu’, a one-day home for women travellers, conceived and jointly executed by the Women and Child Development Department and the city corporation, the former plans to encourage the development of more such shelters.

An amount of Rs 1 crore has been allotted for the ‘Sumangali’ project which conducts marriages of daughters into Below Poverty line (BPL) families. The corporation has also set aside Rs 30 lakh for establishing She-hubs in schools, colleges and public places to guide women. Women-friendly parks under the Sugatham project worth `30 lakh has also been incorporated into the budget.

Women-friendly Initiatives

Besides the call centre and help desk under the mayor, a task force team ‘Mayor Manus’ will be formed consisting of young people who will help in the protection activities of women, children and the elderly at a budget of Rs 20 lakh

Rs 20L has been incorporated into the budget to help Kudumbashree members find self-employment by making and selling sustainable and eco-friendly products

More Kudumbashree projects will be strengthened and employment opportunities with decent wages will be generated

Besides women, the budget also includes setting up separate public toilets for transgenders. Revamping existing public comfort stations and making them disabled-friendly is also part of the budget plan

A team consisting of women will be deployed for the maintenance of these women-friendly comfort stations. Other projects include setting up sanitary napkin vending machines

Promoting green transportation

Rs 50L has been set aside for the introduction of electric scooters for corporation members

Apart from the e-autos launched by the city corporation employing 30 women,

More e-vehicles will be introduced at a budget of Rs 70 lakh

Charging points will also be installed across the city

The move is aimed at encouraging the public to shift to more eco-friendly modes of transportation, said the Deputy Mayor

Focus on waste management programmes

Heaps of poultry waste dumped into water bodies and residential areas has been an ever-growing concern. A project to convert poultry waste into manure will be implemented for Rs 2 crore

Rs 75L has been set aside for waste compacting and waste shredding aimed at proper collection and segregation of waste

Rs 80L Along with aerobic bins, diaper and sanitary napkins incinerators will also be installed in the city

Rs 20L has been allotted to clean coastal areas