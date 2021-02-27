Army recruitment rally in full swing

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first-ever combined army recruitment rally conducted jointly by the Army recruiting offices in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode kicked off at the Greenfield Stadium at Kariavattom in Thiruvananthapuram. As many as 4,000 applicants from the southern districts of Kerala, especially from Alappuzha, took part on day one of the recruitment rally which began on Friday.

In the wake of Covid-19 threat, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the recruitment rally. Around 91,000 applicants from across the state are expected to take part in the recruitment rally which will be completed on March 12. Though KSRTC is conducting special trips for the smooth transportation of the candidates, a large number of participants arrived in private vehicles on the first day.

A total of 48,656 candidates from seven southern districts and 42,990 candidates from seven northern districts have registered online to take part in the rally. An official in charge at the help desk of KSRTC said that more than 80 per cent of the applicants came in private vehicles. “Currently, the recruitment rally is taking place for the candidates from the southern districts. Special services are not required as only a small section of people are depending on KSRTC buses,” he said.

The recruitment rally for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki will end on March 5 while the event for Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod will be held from March 6 to March 12. According to officials concerned, participants from the northern districts will find it difficult to take part in the rally owing to the pandemic threat and distance. A minimum of 85,000 candidates are expected to take part in the coming days.

“This is the first time a combined recruitment rally is being held. The rally didn’t take place last year owing to Covid. Normally, the army recruiting office in Kozhikode conducts the rally in north Kerala itself. But, because of the upcoming elections, the state government was not keen on organising the rally in two locations. However, if the candidates from Kerala skip the rally, the state will miss vacancies which can translate into a boon for other states,” said an official coordinating the rally.The authorities have made arrangements to screen temperatures and have set up lab facilities to conduct Covid tests. “A majority of the candidates brought Covid-19 free or asymptomatic certificates for taking part in the rally,” said the official.