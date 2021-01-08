STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala arts and crafts village, a gamechanger 

The revamped Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Vellar in KOvalam, an ambitious project of Kerala Tourism, is set to open on January 16.

Published: 08th January 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

An artist at the Arts and Crafts Village is seen arranging his work made of coconut husks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The revamped Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Vellar in KOvalam, an ambitious project of Kerala Tourism, is set to open on January 16. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would inaugurate the village which aims to rejuvenate the state’s handicrafts sector.

Spread across 8.5 acres near the famed tourist destination of Kovalam, the ethnic village — renovated at a cost of C20 crore — will have a slew of additional features including a museum, amphitheatre, emporium, children’s park, light and sound show, art gallery and a dining area. As part of the inauguration, a painting exhibition titled ‘Oviyam’ -- comprising creations of 60 artists -- will be held.

The state government had opened the village in 2011 but poor management led to its failure. In 2018, it was shut down for renovation. The village will have live demonstrations of nearly 40 handicraft items. As many as 28 studios have been set up for the purpose. It has paintings, pottery, cane products, jewellery, home decor, home and office equipment, clothing, statues, curios, souvenirs, exhibits and tools made of wood, palm and palm fronds, bamboo, reeds, coir and cloth.

The emporium will feature rare craftwork from across the country

Handicrafts like Pattachitra (cloth-based scroll paintings) from Bengal and Odisha, murals of Kerala, colourful paper quilting that originated in ancient Egypt, centuries-old Nettoor boxes, and glass-stone ornaments can be seen in the studios. They also showcase the finest handicrafts, including curios, dry flowers, handicrafts made from paper to metals, ivory creations, Pooram crafts and hammocks. The woodwork category includes teak, rosewood and whitewood with products ranging from home appliances to toys. Aranmula Kannadi, Peruvamp musical instruments, Balaramapuram handloom, Muttathara wood carvings and Thazhava textile products are among the exhibits.

The Crafts Village employs around 750 artisans, including Padma Shri Gopi Master and Shilpaguru Award-winner K S R Mohanan, along with several national and state award winners. There are also plans to organise a world class art and crafts biennale, and also workshops every year based on a specific theme, including painting, terracotta, handlooms, sculptures and bamboo and reed products.

Traditional art and dance forms of Kerala, like theyyam, kathakali, kolkali, tiruvathira, margamkali, pavakkoothu and kalaripayat, will be performed to introduce the heritage and culture of the state to visitors from other countries. The performances will be held on Saturdays, Sundays and other public holidays.

The Crafts and Arts Village is host to 28 craft studios featuring work
in various mediums

The game zone includes adventure sports such as archery, shooting and rock climbing. Future plans include collaborating with leading interior designers, fashion designers and architects of the country, to turn this into a marketing venue. The Tourism Department has signed a lease agreement with the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) to manage the village for 25 years.

Indulge in culture
Traditional art and dance forms of Kerala, like theyyam, kathakali, kolkali, tiruvathira, margamkali, pavakkoothu and kalaripayat, will be performed to introduce the heritage and culture of the state to visitors from other countries.  Initially, the performances will be held on Saturdays, Sundays and other public holidays.

Artisans galore
The Crafts Village employs around 750 artisans, including Padma Shri Gopi Master and Shilpaguru Award-winner K S R Mohanan, along with several national and state award winners

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp