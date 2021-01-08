Kerala arts and crafts village, a gamechanger 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The revamped Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Vellar in KOvalam, an ambitious project of Kerala Tourism, is set to open on January 16. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would inaugurate the village which aims to rejuvenate the state’s handicrafts sector.

Spread across 8.5 acres near the famed tourist destination of Kovalam, the ethnic village — renovated at a cost of C20 crore — will have a slew of additional features including a museum, amphitheatre, emporium, children’s park, light and sound show, art gallery and a dining area. As part of the inauguration, a painting exhibition titled ‘Oviyam’ -- comprising creations of 60 artists -- will be held.

The state government had opened the village in 2011 but poor management led to its failure. In 2018, it was shut down for renovation. The village will have live demonstrations of nearly 40 handicraft items. As many as 28 studios have been set up for the purpose. It has paintings, pottery, cane products, jewellery, home decor, home and office equipment, clothing, statues, curios, souvenirs, exhibits and tools made of wood, palm and palm fronds, bamboo, reeds, coir and cloth.

Handicrafts like Pattachitra (cloth-based scroll paintings) from Bengal and Odisha, murals of Kerala, colourful paper quilting that originated in ancient Egypt, centuries-old Nettoor boxes, and glass-stone ornaments can be seen in the studios. They also showcase the finest handicrafts, including curios, dry flowers, handicrafts made from paper to metals, ivory creations, Pooram crafts and hammocks. The woodwork category includes teak, rosewood and whitewood with products ranging from home appliances to toys. Aranmula Kannadi, Peruvamp musical instruments, Balaramapuram handloom, Muttathara wood carvings and Thazhava textile products are among the exhibits.

The Crafts Village employs around 750 artisans, including Padma Shri Gopi Master and Shilpaguru Award-winner K S R Mohanan, along with several national and state award winners. There are also plans to organise a world class art and crafts biennale, and also workshops every year based on a specific theme, including painting, terracotta, handlooms, sculptures and bamboo and reed products.

Traditional art and dance forms of Kerala, like theyyam, kathakali, kolkali, tiruvathira, margamkali, pavakkoothu and kalaripayat, will be performed to introduce the heritage and culture of the state to visitors from other countries. The performances will be held on Saturdays, Sundays and other public holidays.

The game zone includes adventure sports such as archery, shooting and rock climbing. Future plans include collaborating with leading interior designers, fashion designers and architects of the country, to turn this into a marketing venue. The Tourism Department has signed a lease agreement with the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) to manage the village for 25 years.

