KIIFB gives Rs 100.68 crore to acquire land for city road

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An amount of Rs 100.68 crore has been handed over by KIIFB for Pettah-Oruvathilkotta road development to the officials concerned. The amount handed over on Thursday is for acquiring the 1.88 hectares of land in Kadakampally village which was identified during the land survey for the road widening.The project was announced in the 2016-17 budget but it got delayed due to land acquisition issues.

Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that such issues can be sorted out soon before handing over the amount for providing compensation to land owners here. Ministers G Sudhakaran and Thomas Isaac were also present.

The Pettah-Oruvathilkotta road was first envisioned as an 18-m-wide one. Later it was reduced taking into consideration the demands made by local people. The AMRUT project sewerage lines pass through the stretch and this was also taken into consideration before reducing the width.

From Pettah overbridge to Venpalavattom, the road will be 14-m wide while it will be reduced to 12 m from bypass to service road. The land survey for acquisition had begun way back in March 2019. The length of the road with both stretches combined is 3.810 km. Apart from the road widening works, barricades, concrete drains and traffic safety measures are also included in the project.

A total of 13 bus shelters will be built as part of the project. An amount of Rs 5.93 crore has been set aside for re-establishing the KSEB and KWA connections here while an amount of Rs 6.9 crore will be used for setting up new sewerage lines.At present the road’s width varies from place to place and is around 8-10 m in various locations. The heavy traffic snarl-ups here had been a major issue for long. With better connectivity, the traffic to the bypass is expected to become smooth.

