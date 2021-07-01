Thiruvananthapuram collector issues new set of Covid curbs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the Covid-19 regulations, district collector Navjot Khosa has announced a set of regulations which will be implemented on a regional basis from Wednesday midnight. Restrictions have been put in place by categorising the local bodies into four categories namely A, B, C and D.

Local bodies with a Test Positivity Rate (TPR) below 6 per cent are included in Category A; 6 pc to 12 pc in category B; 12 pc to 18 pc in category C and that above 18 in category D, Khosa has said. The city of Thiruvananthapuram is in the B category. The municipalities Varkala, Nedumangad, Neyyattinkara and Attingal fall in the C category. All government offices, companies, commissions, corporations and autonomous bodies in the local bodies that fall in A and B categories can function with 50 pc staff. The same set of offices in category C areas can function with 25 per cent staff.

The rest will have to work from home. In addition to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, banks and financial institutions can operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays without allowing service to public. Shrines may be opened for ceremonies with a maximum of 15 persons in those local bodies falling in categories A and B. Strict Covid-19 protocols need to be followed. Exams can be held on all days, including Saturdays and Sundays, in all local bodies irrespective of the categories. Indoor shooting of television serials will be allowed in A and B category locations.

This should be facilitated with less number of people and following strict Covid-19 standards. In supermarkets falling in categories A, B and C, only five people per 100 square feet of space will be allowed. Specific details such as the area of the shop and the number of people who can enter the shop should be displayed. The register to record details of visitors, thermal scanning and hand sanitising facilities should be provided at the entrances of supermarkets. There will be a complete lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays. Those falling in Category D will follow the restrictions on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the week. There will be strict police surveillance and inspection. Public transport will be allowed on a need basis as per Covid-19 protocol. Vehicles will not have stops in C and D categories.

T’PURAM RECORDS 1,470 COVID CASES

T’Puram: The district recorded 1,470 Covid cases on Wednesday. The test positivity rate stood at 9.7 per cent. 1,378 persons have recovered. In all 10,184 persons are currently being treated for Covid in the district. Among those diagnosed with the disease on Wednesday, 1,359 were infected through contact, including seven health workers. 29 deaths were recorded as due to Covid on the day in the district. As many as 2,563 people have been placed in quarantine for showing symptoms of Covid. In all, 37,945 persons are in quarantine. As many as 3,550 people completed the quarantine period without showing any symptoms. The total number of doses administered till date stands at 16,75,859. 12,77,043 persons have been administered the first dose while 3,98,816 were given the second dose.