Medical college hospital helps Covid patients reconnect with families

Hareendran, 58, a Covid patient at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, was relieved after talking to his son over a video call after almost a month.

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hareendran, 58, a Covid patient at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, was relieved after talking to his son over a video call after almost a month. Thanks to the video-calling facility ‘Veettukare Vilikyam’ introduced by the hospital, Covid patients in isolation can now connect with their family members. With no family members by his side, Hareendran had slipped into depression and lost hopes of recovering from the disease. He stopped eating and was always confined to his bed.

Eventually, he developed severe pneumonia and had to be admitted to the ICU. His condition was deteriorating. However, his health condition improved gradually.

With the help of Gokul S, a male nurse under the video-calling programme, Hareendran was able to talk to his family members. Now, he is perfectly fine and has tested negative for Covid. In two days, he will be discharged from the hospital.Like Hareendran, many other Covid patients in hospitalisation have been suffering from depression and loneliness.

“The video calling facility is helping almost 200 patients fend off depression and boredom. The patients can call their family if they need extra clothes or supplies, which they weren’t earlier,” says Gokul. Priya T is another nurse who is coordinating the video call programme.

The project was launched last week by Health Minister Veena George. To facilitate video calling, phones and tablets were distributed in all wards with the support of the Medical College Alumni Association. 
Deputy superintendent of MCH, Dr SS Santhosh Kumar said the facility will help remove the communication gap between patients and the family members.

“Several family members have also contacted the information centres to have a video chat with their loved ones. So far, more than 150 patients have benefitted from the facility.”

HOW TO CONTACT YOUR LOVED ONE
To arrange a video call, family members can send an SMS to the designated staff with details like bed number and the name of the patient. Video calls are arranged between 3pm and 5pm. Apart from this, television set, radios and newspapers are slso being made available at Covid wards. For registrations: 7994771009, 7994771002, 7994771008, 7994331006, 9567771006. 

