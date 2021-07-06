Ponnara Sreedhar Park, Solar plant soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The renovated Ponnara Sreedhar Park, which has been in a shabby state for a while, will be reopened for the public soon. According to officials, the park, renovated under the Smart City initiative, will undergo a major facelift with improved facilities, including a selfie point for visitors. The park, located adjacent to the Trivandrum central station and Thampanoor bus terminal, has been equipped with modern amenities including a water fountain, art installation and redesigned landscaping.

“The work is complete and the park will be opened for the public by July 15. We are waiting for the Mayor to announce a convenient date for the inauguration,” said an official of the City Corporation. The solar power plant installed at the Secretariat Annex building under the Smart City initiative will also be inaugurated soon.

“The Mayor is trying for the dates of the Chief Minister for the inauguration of the solar plant, which is expected to power up the annexe buildings. The plant is expected to save a lot of energy,” said SCTL official, who added that the solar power plant installed at the assembly complex would also be inaugurated soon.