CPM backs Aisha Sultana, slams Lakshadweep police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state committee has condemned the Lakshadweep police’s action against filmmaker Aisha Sultana. It alleged the police were trying to frame her in a case and imprison her. The committee aired concern over the confiscation of Aisha’s brother’s laptop from her flat in Kochi during a police raid on July 8. There is a possibility that the police may create fake evidence against her using the laptop, the committee said. “The Lakshadweep administration is following the BJP government’s policy of crushing citizens’ rights,” the committee said in a statement.