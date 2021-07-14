STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSEB’s stimulus for high tension, domestic users

The KSEB has decided to provide 25% relaxation in power fixed charge for high tension consumers.

Published: 14th July 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

KSEB, electricity, power, power cut, power failure

Image of KSEB tower used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S, Online Desk)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSEB has decided to provide 25% relaxation in power fixed charge for high tension consumers. Besides, there is good news for domestic consumers where they will be allowed to pay their bills in installments. Power Minister K Krishnankutty informed that relaxations in power bills will be extended to industrialists. He was talking to media persons at a meet the press held by Kerala Union of Working Journalists here on Tuesday.

The minister informed that a decision on further relaxations to industries will be taken after holding talks with the board. Krishnankutty came up with a slew of relaxations as part of the stimulus steps being initiated.  “The order pertaining to the relaxations to the industries and domestic consumers have been released. We have also decided to give some relaxations to the domestic consumers by allowing them to pay their dues in installments.

But if there is a deliberate effort from the part of the domestic consumers not to pay their dues, then we will be forced to cut off their connection,” said Krishnankutty. He exuded hope that the new relaxations for high tension consumers will benefit them in tiding over crisis with businesses shut down due to the pandemic. Krishnankutty also informed that steps will be taken to cut down on buying power from other players. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSEB
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp