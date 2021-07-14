KSEB’s stimulus for high tension, domestic users

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSEB has decided to provide 25% relaxation in power fixed charge for high tension consumers. Besides, there is good news for domestic consumers where they will be allowed to pay their bills in installments. Power Minister K Krishnankutty informed that relaxations in power bills will be extended to industrialists. He was talking to media persons at a meet the press held by Kerala Union of Working Journalists here on Tuesday.

The minister informed that a decision on further relaxations to industries will be taken after holding talks with the board. Krishnankutty came up with a slew of relaxations as part of the stimulus steps being initiated. “The order pertaining to the relaxations to the industries and domestic consumers have been released. We have also decided to give some relaxations to the domestic consumers by allowing them to pay their dues in installments.

But if there is a deliberate effort from the part of the domestic consumers not to pay their dues, then we will be forced to cut off their connection,” said Krishnankutty. He exuded hope that the new relaxations for high tension consumers will benefit them in tiding over crisis with businesses shut down due to the pandemic. Krishnankutty also informed that steps will be taken to cut down on buying power from other players.