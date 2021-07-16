STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road detailed project report by October

About 50 per cent of land acquisition cost will be borne by the state government. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Centre issuing in-principle nod for the Outer Ring Road project in Thiruvananthapuram, the state government has directed KITCO to come up with a detailed project report by October. The government decided to develop the project further taking into consideration the economic viabilities of the upcoming Vizhinjam project, at a cost of Rs 4,500 crore.    

The Parippally-Vizhinjam ring road project, expected to boost the total development of the state capital, got in-principle approval following a meeting between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday. The state has asked the National Highways Authority of India to take over the project and provide funding. About 50 per cent of land acquisition cost will be borne by the state government. 

At a meeting to review major infrastructure projects in the state on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed the officials to prepare Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Thiruvananthapuram Light Metro project linking Technopark too. A decision was also taken to complete land acquisition for Kochi Metro’s extension to Kakkanad by August 31.

The government will soon hold discussions with the Railways Chief General Manager in Chennai, regarding the railway-related aspects of Kochi metro. 

The government has also decided to hold the trial run of Kochi Water Metro  on July 23. The project would be inaugurated by August 15. The CM has ordered to expedite land acquisition and rehabilitation for the Cochin Urban Development and Water Transport project. The CM said the sketch and location map for the proposed Sabarimala airport have been handed over to the Union Ministry of Aviation. It’s expected the project will soon get the Centre’s in-principle nod. The government has also decided to begin the Kannur City Road Improvement project. It was also decided to expedite land acquisition and rehabilitation for the National Waterways project. 

Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road
