Lockdown woes: Cab, auto drivers in the lurch

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Before the pandemic outbreak, Karyavattom-native Sunil S S made a living by ferrying IT employees in Technopark. Since work from home started in March 2020, however, his life and hopes have hit a roadblock.“I used to provide cab services for more than 10 companies in Technopark. I bought all my vehicles to meet company demands.

For instance, if the company demanded a six-seater vehicle to be replaced with a 14-seater, I would immediately do it. But since the pandemic outbreak, my livelihood has been badly hit. Out of the 10 vehicles, I was forced to sell two to keep my family fed. The remaining vehicles are lying idle and getting damaged. I am jobless now and hardly get any bookings,” shares Sunil, who has been a driver for seven years.

With work from home still prominent, many people in the transport sector who were dependent on IT companies have been left in the lurch. “Apart from our vehicles biting the dust, we must also deal with EMIs and maintenance costs. No exemption from taxes has been given by the government,” he says.

As many as 3,000 drivers, like Sunil, are on this boat of desperation. The rising fuel prices aren’t helping either.

“I used to earn a decent living by transporting employees of an IT company at Technopark. But now, I am jobless,” says Santhosh Kumar S, who has been in the industry for the past 16 years.Santhosh had to write off his vehicle as it was getting damaged. Now, he is riding an autorickshaw in Kazhakuttom. “I hardly make Rs 150 for a ride. There are few customers due to the second wave. I am doing it to feed my family,” he says.

Much like cab drivers, over 1,000 autorickshaw drivers who used to transport IT employees are also facing a financial crisis. “Around April last year, the services completely stopped. Before the pandemic, I used to ferry more than 100 employees daily between 7am and 10pm. Even after the lockdown was eased, employees are coming in private vehicles,” says Sajith Kumar, an auto driver.

