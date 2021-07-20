STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low-key celebration this Eid al Adha too

This is another Eid when there will be no shaking of hands nor warm embracing to greet each other because of stringent social distancing. 

Published: 20th July 2021

Representational image | Express

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This is another Eid when there will be no shaking of hands nor warm embracing to greet each other because of stringent social distancing. Though the government has eased restrictions, the large-scale celebrations and crowding is not allowed.

Hence, the residents will be observing the festival in a low-key manner.“With only 40 people allowed in places of worship for Eid al Adha, the namaz (prayer) and messages will be live streamed through Zoom so that all the believers can participate from their homes. Even though many will  miss the customary greeting of the festival which is by hugging each other, the believers will be requested to touch the lives of the needy people and help everyone who is struggling to make ends meet,” said Palayam mosque Imam V P Suhaib Moulavi. 

He also welcomed the relaxations granted by the government compared to last year when mosques remained completely closed and no believers were allowed. Ask any Muslim how they feel about Eid and they will give you details of their Eid memories with the excitement of a child. From get-togethers with the family and relatives to relishing mouth-watering biryanis and Eid dishes, everyone has a lot to share. However, this year too, as people have been advised to stay indoors, the residents say that they have lost the festive spirit. 

Thanzheer Shah, a native of Anayara says, “ Every festival is incomplete with family and since last year, we haven’t been able to properly observe either Ramadan or Eid. Before the pandemic, we used to invite relatives and friends to our house and the day would be celebrated with great joy. However, this time, we don’t have grand celebrations.”

