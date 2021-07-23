STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Airport - Shankumugham road closure evokes protest

Closure of the Airport- Shankumugham Road, a key transit point in the city, by the Public Works Department (PWD) has forced the public to hold a protest on Saturday.

Trivandrum International Airport

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Closure of the Airport-Shankumugham Road, a key transit point in the city, by the Public Works Department (PWD) has forced the public to hold a protest on Saturday.

Residents, air travellers and motorists seek immediate restoration of the road since the daily commuters including air travellers have to walk the stretch or hire autos or cabs to reach their destinations through other routes. Several months after being destroyed by the rough sea, the road restoration work is not completed.

Convener of the Airport- Shankumugham Road Protection Committee Elias John has approached the State Human Rights Commission seeking immediate intervention to ensure free movement for the public. The committee would stage a dharna in front of the Secretariat on Saturday demanding immediate action from the government. 

“This road is a key transit point for hundreds of commuters from Pozhiyoor to Perumathura. Many are forced to detour spending huge sums of money to reach the respective destination, including the domestic airport. Many air travellers coming from far-off places do not know the condition of the road and after reaching Shankumugham, they are forced to walk with huge luggage to the airport. It is disheartening to see pregnant women and elderly people forced to walk the distance. Around a dozen domestic flights operate from the airport daily,” said Elias John. He said the issue had been raised several times in the past years in vain. 

“The road has been facing destruction since Ockhi but even after realising the issues, the authorities turned a blind eye. Though the government has land to widen the road, nothing has been done. Transportation of patients has also been affected,” said John. The committee will submit memorandums to the government again to draw their urgent attention.

However, the PWD officials said that adverse weather was hindering shore protection activities. The ongoing beach protection project had suffered a huge loss owing to rough sea triggered by cyclonic storm formations recently.

Demands of road protection committee
Reinstate the road by completing the diaphragm wall being constructed along Shankumugham for shore protection Acquire a portion of land part of the Cargo complex of the airport and construct the road for smooth transportation

