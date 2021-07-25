STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICSE, ISC exams: Good show by schools in Kerala capital

St Thomas Residential School, Mukkolakkal: The school presented 212 students for the ICSE examination and all of them secured distinction.  

Published: 25th July 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 11:46 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools in Kerala capital put up an impressive performance in the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) examinations, the results of which were announced on Saturday. In most of the schools, all the students who appeared for the exam passed with distinction.

St Thomas Residential School, Mukkolakkal: The school presented 212 students for the ICSE examination and all of them secured distinction. Deepanshi Aggarwal and Vivek S secured the first position in the school with 98%, Parvathi Krishna, Ishaan Sunil, Kalyani Thampi and Muhsina Fathima A stood second in the school with 97.8% marks. The third position was secured by Aravind NR, Liya Sara Abraham, Zeba M Ziyad, Bhavya RP, Kalyani Unnikrishnan and Shreya Krishnan with 97.6% marks.

In the ISC Science stream, the school presented 104 students and all of them secured distinction. Aaron Jacob, Aleena Mary George, Hrishikesh MV, Hridya R Nair, M Keerthi Vasan, Megha Sooryan and Debasmitha Dash stood first in the school with 99.5% marks. While Aparna Murukesan stood second with 99.25% marks, the third position was secured by Sharon R with 99% marks.

In the ISC Commerce stream, all the 39 students presented by the school secured distinction. Krishna MS secured the first position with 97.25%, Michelle Teddy Fernandez secured second position with 95.75% marks and Ilfa Sajjad Sait secured the third position with 95% marks.       

Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School, Kowdiar: The school presented 185 students for the ICSE exam and all of them passed with distinction. David Ninan Varghese, Keshav Ranjith and Nikhil Raj NS emerged school toppers by scoring 97.8%. Unnikrishnan VS, Shankar Ramasheshan NR and Gowri R Nair bagged the second spot with 97.6% marks. Amritha Shaji Edamaruku, Bhadra Nair UB, Karthik S Menon, Leah Mary Jacob, Dhanishta Prasad, Abhinav P Raj and Abish Mangal SB bagged the third spot with 97.4% marks.

In the ISC exam, all 113 students presented by the school passed with distinction. Donel Chacko Baby, Govind GS and Abhinav Viju Pillai were the school toppers with 99.5% marks. While Gayatri Sreeraj and Sri Hari S clinched the second place with 99.25%, Saniya Teresa Sandeep emerged third with 98.75% marks.

Loyala School, Sreekaryam: All 88 students who appeared for the ICSE exam from the school secured distinction. S Vishw Kalyan Reddy was the school topper with 97.2% marks. Adithya Kishore, Adithya Praveen and Adwaith S emerged second with 97% marks. 

In the ISC exam, all 47 students who appeared from the school passed with distincition. Nandu S Pillai, Niranjan Anil and Adlu Rahman were the school toppers with 99.25% marks.

Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira: Students of the school registered an outstanding performance in the ICSE & ISC examination with 100% pass. In the ICSE section, of 185 students, 184 students passed with distinction. Sharon Mirium Rinu became the top scorer with 97.2 % marks. 

In the ISC category, 98 of the 99 students who appeared secured distinction. Sneha Biju Smitha bagged the first position with 98.25% marks.

