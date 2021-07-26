New pushpanjali swamiyar anointed at Padma temple

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Oravankara Achutha Bharathikal was anointed Pushapanjali Swamiyar at the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple on Sunday. Bharathikal had obtained sanyasa deekhsa from Naduvila Madom, Thrissur, and is a disciple of outgoing swamiyar Maravancheri Thekkedath Neelakanda Bharathikal.

The anointment ritual began at 6 am with the customary meeting of yogathu pottis which was attended by Kollur Athiyaramadom Krishnararu, Vanchiyoor Athiyaramadom Ramararu, Neithasserimadom Manoj and Koopakkaramadom Sanjay Kumar.

After paying obeisance to Neelakanda Bharathikal they met near the Sree Krishna temple and handed over the customary notice appointing the new swamiyar. The new swamiyar was first taken to the Mithranandapuram temple pond to the accompaniment of temple orchestra. After having ablution there, he arrived at the temple.