STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ayurveda centres witness fewer patients in Karkidakam

However, as daily cases in the state keep soaring, these treatment and wellness centres are taking extra precautions while taking in patients.

Published: 27th July 2021 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In ayurveda, the Malayalam month of Karkidakam, which commences in mid-July and goes on till late August, is considered ideal for undergoing wellness and rejuvenation therapies. Every year, during this time, ayurvedic centres in the state draw scores of visitors from all over the world. However, as daily cases in the state keep soaring, these treatment and wellness centres are taking extra precautions while taking in patients.

While earlier, a verbal conversation was enough to book appointments, the process is now time-consuming. The appointments should be booked in compliance with the Ayush ministry’s guidelines, which includes details of the travel history and quarantine. A photo-ID card as proof of address is mandatory. Unlike earlier, no walk-ins are allowed. 

“Last year, we had to close the hospital due to the pandemic. This year, we reopened but extra precautions are being taken while allowing patients. Before being admitted at the hospital, the patient needs to take a mandatory RT-PCR test,” said Renjith R, deputy manager (Finance), Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, Vazhuthacaud. Though the treatment centre doesn’t follow any specific Karkidakam wellness regime, they usually see many visitors during this month, added Renjith.

There are many benefits of getting treatment in Karkidakam, Dr Divya Arun of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala said. “The season changes during this time, people have less appetite and their food absorption capacity reduces. This makes them more prone to diseases,” she said. However, the number of people seeking wellness treatment has fallen drastically this year. Many hospitals and treatment centres said they are receiving only a few enquiries. Though teleconsultation services have been introduced, it has limitations, she said. 

“Therapists have to wear masks and face shields and treatment rooms need to be disinfected after each session. Since the patients need to remain in the hospital during the treatment, a sense of security needs to be instilled in them,” said Divya.

The spas and ayurvedic resorts in the state that attract both domestic and international tourists during Karkidakam have reopened adhering to safety norms. However, here also very few patients are turning up. 
“There has been a drastic fall in the number of patients who seek treatment, especially during Karkidakam month,” said Rajan R of Somatheeram Ayurvedic resort.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayurveda
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp