Ayurveda centres witness fewer patients in Karkidakam

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In ayurveda, the Malayalam month of Karkidakam, which commences in mid-July and goes on till late August, is considered ideal for undergoing wellness and rejuvenation therapies. Every year, during this time, ayurvedic centres in the state draw scores of visitors from all over the world. However, as daily cases in the state keep soaring, these treatment and wellness centres are taking extra precautions while taking in patients.

While earlier, a verbal conversation was enough to book appointments, the process is now time-consuming. The appointments should be booked in compliance with the Ayush ministry’s guidelines, which includes details of the travel history and quarantine. A photo-ID card as proof of address is mandatory. Unlike earlier, no walk-ins are allowed.

“Last year, we had to close the hospital due to the pandemic. This year, we reopened but extra precautions are being taken while allowing patients. Before being admitted at the hospital, the patient needs to take a mandatory RT-PCR test,” said Renjith R, deputy manager (Finance), Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, Vazhuthacaud. Though the treatment centre doesn’t follow any specific Karkidakam wellness regime, they usually see many visitors during this month, added Renjith.

There are many benefits of getting treatment in Karkidakam, Dr Divya Arun of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala said. “The season changes during this time, people have less appetite and their food absorption capacity reduces. This makes them more prone to diseases,” she said. However, the number of people seeking wellness treatment has fallen drastically this year. Many hospitals and treatment centres said they are receiving only a few enquiries. Though teleconsultation services have been introduced, it has limitations, she said.

“Therapists have to wear masks and face shields and treatment rooms need to be disinfected after each session. Since the patients need to remain in the hospital during the treatment, a sense of security needs to be instilled in them,” said Divya.

The spas and ayurvedic resorts in the state that attract both domestic and international tourists during Karkidakam have reopened adhering to safety norms. However, here also very few patients are turning up.

“There has been a drastic fall in the number of patients who seek treatment, especially during Karkidakam month,” said Rajan R of Somatheeram Ayurvedic resort.