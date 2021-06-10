Tap water for all rural houses before 2024: Roshy Augustine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will provide drinking water supply through household tap water connection to every rural household by 2024 under Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, Water resources minister Roshy Augustine informed the assembly. He further told the assembly that steps have been taken to inspect all drinking water sources using field test kits twice a year to ensure the quality of drinking water being supplied in the state. Quality control labs are functioning in all the districts. Laboratory information management system software is used to store and monitor test results. Plans are afoot to construct check dams and regulator cum bridges with the help of the Irrigation Department in areas where drinking water shortage is acute, he said.

Responding to a query from P V Sreenijan, K K Shailaja, V K Prashanth and N K Akbar, the minister said that priority will be given to areas, which face drinking water shortage during the summer, when new projects are launched.. The cleaning of polluted water sources with the help of local self- governments is the current priority of the government so as to ensure uninterrupted supply of clean water to households. The government will also ensure cleaning of polluted canals in the capital which cause flooding as a result of clogging, he said while answering Kadakampally Surendran.

Roshy also informed the assembly that the tendency to set up a water supply chain without inaugurating the water source and treatment plant will not be implemented during the present tenure. The construction of each treatment plant will depend on its preference. The government will intervene to avoid laying the pipe much earlier as many pipelines could be seen damaged during the supply phase.

The supply chain is in its final stages. He said that the supply chain will be restored only after the water source and treatment plant were completed. Mathew T Thomas pointed out that there are many projects where the supply chain was set up first without completing the production components.

Kuttanad second package is in the offing to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to all households. The government will check the pipelines which were laid under the ground before the water supply at Kuttanad, Roshy Augustine informed the assembly.

RECTIFYING FLAWS IN ‘AMBEDKAR VILLAGE’ PROJECT: MIN

T’Puram: SC/ST Development Minister K Radhakrishan on Wednesday informed the assembly that there were some shortcomings in the implementation of the Ambedkar village project for the modernisation of the colonies, and steps have been taken to rectify them.

No change in land rules planned for Idukki: Min

T’Puram: The government has no plans to bring changes to the land assignment rules exclusively for Idukki, Revenue Minister K Rajan told the assembly, Rajan said. Land assignment rules were common for all 14 districts, the minister said.

Land acquisition for technological varsity

T’Puram: Land acquisition for the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University is progressing in Kattakada taluk in Thiruvananthapuram, Revenue Minister K Rajan has said. He was replying to a submission by I B Sathish, MLA, in the assembly. The Centre for Management Development had submitted the social impact assessment report. Later, as per the recommendation of the expert group, an order was issued for land acquisition by paying the premium price.