Thiruvananthapuram-based artist in trouble for copyright violation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Since last year’s lockdown, video content has been booming on social media platforms. YouTube, TikTok and others have been taking the centre stage. Complaints regarding copyright violations have also increased with this. Recently, a musician based in the capital city got into trouble for uploading a revamped version of the renowned poet ONV Kurup’s popular song Mele Poomala from the movie Madhanolsavam. He was asked to take down the video citing violation of the Copyright Act, 1957.

Lloyd John received the intimation from YouTube to remove the track. “I attempted the song so that it doesn’t get forgotten and more people listen to it. I haven’t stolen the tune and in fact, have given credit to ONV. So many versions of popular songs are getting uploaded online. Rules should be the same for everyone,” Lloyd said.

It was Rajeev ONV, music composer and the son of ONV Kurup, who raised the objection. “I am not against remixing songs, but what happened here is a clear violation. The lyrics of the original song was used to make a new product. It is stealing. It is a copyrighted song and the artist remixed it without getting permission,” Rajeev added.

According to High Court advocate Ninan John, remixing or changing the lyrics of a song without permission and using it for commercial purposes is copyright infringement. “When the song gets popular on YouTube, there is a commercial advantage for the person uploading it. And doing it without permission is a punishable offence,” Ninan John said.