STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram-based artist in trouble for copyright violation

Since last year’s lockdown, video content has been booming on social media platforms.

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Since last year’s lockdown, video content has been booming on social media platforms. YouTube, TikTok and others have been taking the centre stage. Complaints regarding copyright violations have also increased with this. Recently, a musician based in the capital city got into trouble for uploading a revamped version of the renowned poet ONV Kurup’s popular song Mele Poomala from the movie Madhanolsavam. He was asked to take down the video citing violation of the Copyright Act, 1957. 

Lloyd John received the intimation from YouTube to remove the track. “I attempted the song so that it doesn’t get forgotten and more people listen to it. I haven’t stolen the tune and in fact, have given credit to ONV. So many versions of popular songs are getting uploaded online. Rules should be the same for everyone,” Lloyd said. 

It was Rajeev ONV, music composer and the son of ONV Kurup, who raised the objection. “I am not against remixing songs, but what happened here is a clear violation. The lyrics of the original song was used to make a new product. It is stealing. It is a copyrighted song and the artist remixed it without getting permission,” Rajeev added. 

According to High Court advocate Ninan John, remixing or changing the lyrics of a song without permission and using it for commercial purposes is copyright infringement. “When the song gets popular on YouTube, there is a commercial advantage for the person uploading it. And doing it without permission is a punishable offence,” Ninan John said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram copyright violation
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp