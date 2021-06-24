STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Between folds

Vinu Daniel, principal architect of Wallmakers, has used ‘clothcrete’ to make this quaint cafe in Kottayam stand out

Published: 24th June 2021 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tease Me Cafe, located in the heart of Kottayam city infuses unconventional designs into its interiors, making it aesthetically pleasing, minimal, yet modern. The 695 sq ft space-starved cafe, conceptualised by principal architect Vinu Daniel of Wallmakers, has partitions to ensure optimum utilization of spaces. Interestingly, cloth material hung from the ceiling has been used to provide incongruous partitions between spaces, an eco-friendly alternative.

The wafer-thin, white Kora cloth tumbles down from the ceiling and serves as organic seats for the diners as well. “Kora cloth is usually treated as waste, used mostly in women’s underskirts. Reusing the discarded material to create an aesthetically appealing interior is a step towards adopting an eco-friendly strategy, away from the conventional brick and motor material,” says Vinu Daniel, who has won many laurels for his sustainable structures.

The idea to incorporate the white, beautiful textured Kora cloth as the prime design in the interiors was when Vinu Daniel was working on the interiors of an apartment. “After oxidisation, the walls needed to be covered. After a few days, my team and I went to inspect the place, only to see the thin Kora fabric we used to cover the wet surface fluttering and floating in the air due to the wind. As the fabric fell onto the furniture and other materials, it created a beautiful design with folds and patterns. This sight got stuck in my head, which was later executed to design the interiors,” says Vinu Daniel.

Though the idea seemed simple, the execution was challenging. After repeated experimentation with Kora cloth, it was finished with a layer of ferro-cement, grey oxide, and further waxed and polished to give beautiful folds and undulations to the drapes, adding to the aesthetics of the interior. The ‘clothcrete’ partitions divide the linear dining space provides a partial partition from the open central kitchen.

LIGHTING
The warm lighting complements the dramatic look of the cafe. Steel pipes suck the smoke produced from the open kitchen and act as ducts for the lighting falling between the counters. “The lighting was also installed to highlight the folded portions of the Kora cloth that falls from the ceiling,” adds Vinu. The cafe popularises the concept of ‘recycle and reuse’ even beyond the Kora clothes. Old press panel boxes and old wooden windows have been upcycled to make tables that add to the eye-candy this cafe is.

Open kitchen
“The cafe has an open kitchen and dining space. The idea was  to develop a Sushi bar layout, where the customers can  have a dialogue with the chef, and can also see their food  being made,” informs Vinu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp