Sivan: A lifetime spent watching and capturing history

Noted film director and photographer Sivan breathed his last on Thursday
 

Published: 25th June 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

The staff of Sivans Studio offer a tribute to noted photographer Sivan at his studio, who passed away in the early hours of Thursday. | BP Deepu

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Be it chronicling the poignant and defining moments of Kerala’s political history or capturing the cultural icons in their true essence, noted photographer Sivan’s frames always had a creative ingenuity. His photographs were nothing less than art. Sivan’s contribution to Kerala’s photography milieu is immeasurable. As he breathed his last in the early hours on Thursday, Kerala lost one of its best pair of eyes to the past. 

Sivans Studio near the Secretariat stands tall with the light of his accomplishments. Founded in 1959, the studio represented a cultural microcosm and many walked into the world of photography through here. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while condoling the death of Sivan, said the studio was a hub for prominent personalities in the cultural realm congregated. 

“Sivan could see elements that others might miss and that made his frames different. The most interesting aspect is his contribution to the film sector. His whole family is related to the world of cinema. He was an artist par excellence and a good friend,” said veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. 

Sivan was a witness to the transition of Kerala from royal rule to democracy, said history buff and researcher Malayinkeezh Gopalakrishnan. “He has seen and captured it all. Sivan documented Kerala and its history as none has,” he added. Sivan was the sole photographer to be part of bus tour organised for media from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod during the proclamation of a united (Aikya) Kerala. “He captured many facets in that journey. Over time, he went on to freeze many historical moments such as the swearing-in ceremony of the first Kerala ministry and so on,” Gopalakrishnan added.

Later, Sivan moved onto become a still photographer in films. His work in Chemmeen is well known. “Sivans Studio was a cultural window. For instance, if filmstar Satyan were to come to Thiruvananthapuram, he could be found there. People like Achutha Menon and Karunakaran frequented the studio,” Gopalakrishnan added.

Retired senior picture editor of Malayala Manorama, B Jayachandran, recalls how he was inspired by Sivan as a young boy. “I would often go to the studio after school. Every time I went there, I would go into the darkroom and learn. It was here that I learned photography,” he said. Sivan’s studio was one of the first in the city. “While others took ‘flat’ pictures, Sivan captured the mood. One needs an artistic mind for that,” he added. 

