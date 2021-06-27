E-challan system expanded to all Kerala districts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Saturday inaugurated the second and third phases of the e-challan system to levy fines online on those who violate traffic rules. With this, the e-challan system has been expanded to all the districts in the state.

The system was introduced in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode cities last year. In the past 11 months, e-challan has levied fines to the tune of over Rs 17 crore from these five major cities, the police said in a statement.

The National Informatics Centre developed the software for the purpose. The project also has the cooperation of the Federal Reserve Bank, the treasury department and PineLabs. ADGP Manoj Abraham, traffic and road safety IG G Laxman among others were present.