Traffic bottlenecks continue to choke Balaramapuram

Sources close to the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti at Balaramapuram said many traders are concerned about land acquisition and compensation. 

Published: 01st March 2021 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

The six-lane stretch at Kodinada near Balaramapuram. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the highway stretch from Pravachambalam to Kodinada was opened for traffic after developing it into a four-lane road, Balaramapuram junction – a busy trade area adjacent to the stretch – is plagued by traffic snarls. 

Commuters and motorists have demanded the widening of the congested 1.5-km Balaramapuram-Vazhimukku road with immediate effect as traffic congestion, with serpentine queues of vehicles from Kodinada to Balaramapuram and Vazhimukku to Balaramapuram, is a regular sight during peak hours. 

“After the opening of the widened Pravachambalam-Kodinada road, Balaramapuram has been witnessing heavy traffic. Vehicles that move freely on the highway end up in traffic blocks at Balaramapuram. The government should have widened Balaramapuram junction in the second phase. It was a terrible mistake

Balaramapuram junction remains
chock-a-block even after the widening
of the NH stretch from 
Pravachambalam to Kodinada

on the part of the authorities to have heeded vested interests which led to the development of the junction being overlooked. 

Travelling through Bala-ramapuram is a nightmare as we get stuck in traffic blocks for more than two hours,” said S Harisankar, a daily commuter from Neyyattinkara to Thiruvananthapuram. The severe

traffic congestion at Balaramapuram has triggered a debate on social media, with many suggesting flyovers, elevated highways and even an underpass to resolve the issue. Earlier, the authorities had proposed an underpass on the Kattakada-Vizhinjam stretch. However, the plan was dropped following opposition from traders. 

Sources close to the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti at Balaramapuram said many traders are concerned about land acquisition and compensation. Recently, the state government had served notices on traders informing that they would get a fair value for conceding their land for road development till Vazhimukku. However, the government is yet to issue the notification for land acquisition. 

According to the Public Works Department, the social impact assessment (SIA) study for the land acquisition for this stretch was completed two years ago and even the sketch was finalised. However, revenue authorities could not make any progress in acquiring land.

Comments

