CPM likely to field sitting MLAs in Capital

Attingal MLA B Sathyan has completed 2 terms and there are demands to replace him with SFI state prez V A Vineesh 

Published: 03rd March 2021 06:16 AM

LDF supporters, CPM flag, Left

Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If indications from parties are anything to go by, most of the 13 sitting MLAs in the capital district would again be in the fray for the assembly election. At present, the CPM has eight MLAs, CPI two, Congress three and BJP one. Though the CPM district secretariat, which is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, will take a call on the party candidates, leaders said the party may not replace sitting MLAs.

Attingal MLA B Sathyan has completed two terms and there are demands to replace him with SFI state president V A Vineesh. However, a section of local leaders want Sathyan to be given another chance, as he has winning chances are high. It’s been almost confirmed that former MLA V Sivankutty would contest from Nemom.

Though there were rumours that he would be moved to Thiruvananthapuram if the party takes over the seat from Democratic Kerala Congress, the chances of that happening are less. The name of Sivankutty’s wife and PSC member Parvathi Devi also came up during discussions. 

“There’s a opinion in the party that strong candidates are needed to take on the BJP at Nemom and Kazhakoottam. That is why Sivankutty and Kadakampally are considered for these constituencies,” a leader said.  But the party is yet to finalise a candidate for Aruvikkara. Though the name of former district panchayat president V K Madhu has been doing the rounds, the district leadership does not appear to be keen on it. Former Attingal MP A Sampath is being considered as a candidate.

“It’s been pointed out that Sampath will be the ideal candidate to take on Sabarinath. Considering the representation for women and minorities, there are opinions that DYFI leader A A Rahim may be given a chance. But if the party decides to go field a woman candidate, then district panchayat vice-president Shylaja Beegum could also be considered,” said sources. Though the LJD has asked for the Aruvikkara seat, chances are less the CPM may accept that demand. 

The name of Health Minister K K Shailaja has been doing the rounds for some time. The party district leadership feels that Shailaja can have a positive impact across the district if she were to contest in Thiruvananthapuram district.However chances are less for CPM central committee member to contest from here, as she prefers Mattannur or Peravur. Unless the state leadership takes such a decision it’s unlikely, sources said.

