VSSC, IISU honour singer Chitra

In her speech, Chitra thanked all women warriors who efficiently managed the deadly spread of Covid-19 pandemic all over the world.

Playback singer K S Chitra. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU) honoured Padmabhushan KS Chitra on the occasion of International Women’s Day celebrations.
In a jointly organised online programme, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who delivered the keynote address, remembered verses from Manu Smriti Yatra Nari Astu Pujyante, Ramante Tatra Devataa – Gods reside in places where a woman is worshiped – and he said that women have to be empowered throughout the year, not only on a single women’s day.

In her speech, Chitra thanked all women warriors who efficiently managed the deadly spread of Covid-19 pandemic all over the world. District collector Navjot Khosa, who delivered the special address, said it will be a true celebration only if we promote marginalised women of our society to fulfill their dreams. Dr S Geetha, chairperson, IWD-2021 Celebrations, welcomed the gathering.

S Somanath, Director, VSSC, who presided over the function, acknowledged the contribution of women colleagues in this fault non-tolerant, complex space technology domain. Dr Sama Dayala Dev, Director, IISU, Roy Cherian and Dr SC Sharma, associate directors, Dr Biju Jacob, Chief Controller and Athula Devi Deputy Director, offered felicitations. There was an exhibition of creative and technical achievements by women employees of VSSC/IISU. 

