Medical board advises Covid shot for 45+

All people in the age group of 45 and above should take the Covid-19 vaccine to prepare ourselves against the rising cases outside the state, said state medical board.

Published: 27th March 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All people in the age group of 45 and above should take the Covid-19 vaccine to prepare ourselves against the rising cases outside the state, said state medical board. The health department has arranged vaccination centres in government hospitals, select private hospitals and public buildings for the age category from April 1.

The latest Sero survey found that only 11 per cent has developed antibodies against Covid-19. It has left a large population susceptible to infection.  “While our vigil has helped in checking the spread, all in the priority list should get vaccinated before school reopens to maintain the Sero Prevalence rate. It has been noted that reopening of schools has resulted in increasing the spread in other nations,” said a statement.

The health department also said vaccination was important as the presence of immune escape virus variants were identified. “By vaccination we can reduce the complications of infection and the infectivity,” said the statement. The state has given 29.33 lakh doses of vaccine so far. 

