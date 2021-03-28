NDA, minister trades charges over violent standoff

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NDA is set to highlight in its election campaign the political violence perpetrated allegedly by CPM cadre in Kazhakkoottam and other parts of the capital district. Sobha Surendran, the NDA candidate in Kazhakkoottam, on Saturday blamed rival candidate and Minister Kadakampally Surendran for unleashing violence after realising that the BJP-led alliance could not be defeated politically.

A clash erupted between CPM and BJP workers at Aniyoor in Kazhakkoottam constituency late on Friday after a DYFI worker on a bike allegedly obstructed the NDA election convoy. Following a protest by NDA workers in front of the CPM booth committee office at Aniyoor, police arrested a few DYFI and CPM workers who were allegedly involved in the violence.

“The tactics adopted by the CPM in Attingal during the Lok Sabha election are now being repeated in Kazhakkoottam. Kadakampally has earlier stated that he respects women. But with the attack, the insincerity of the minister’s statement stands exposed,” Sobha told reporters. The BJP leader said people are aware of Kadakmpally’s real intentions as he was behind the police attack on women who took a stance against women’s entry in Sabarimala.

Sobha also demanded that a case be registered against Kadakampally for conspiring to attack her and BJP supporters. “Kadakampally has failed to highlight development in Kazhakkoottam despite being a minister for five years. It is to deflect attention from developmental issues that the minister is unleashing violence,” Sobha said.

Kadakampally hits back

Meanwhile, Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the BJP candidate should desist from moves to disrupt the peaceful life of the people of Kazhakkoottam. He alleged Sobha was raising such issues to deflect attention from the absence of national leaders in the NDA’s campaign scene in Kazhakkootam. The minister said NDA was playing the victim card after realising that it will not win the election in Kazhakkoottam.