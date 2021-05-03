STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

LDF makes near clean sweep of Capital, upsets apple cart of Opposition

Wrests power from BJP in Nemom, also makes inroads in UDF strongholds except Kovalam

Published: 03rd May 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

CPM candidates V K Prasanth (Vattiyoorkavu), Kadakampally Surendran (Kazhakkoottam), and V Joy (Varkala) who emerged victorious in the assembly polls, sharing a light moment at the AKG Centre in T’Pur

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF finally broke the jinx by securing a second straight term in office, the state capital proved yet again that it holds the key to power. The fronts which had come up trumps in Thiruvananthapuram during the assembly polls in 2011 and 2016 went on to rule the state. And this time too, the capital testified to this as the LDF made a clean sweep of  the capital upsetting the apple cart of Opposition heavyweights.

The LDF not only wrested power from the BJP in Nemom, the saffron party’s lone seat  in the state,  the CPM-led alliance also made inroads in all  UDF strongholds except Kovalam where the UDF retained power. G Stephen of the CPM emerged as a giant killer, defeating K S Sabarinadhan of Congress by a margin of around 5,046  votes in Aruvikkara, which was considered a Congress citadel. Last time, Sabarinadhan had won by a margin of 21,314 votes.

The defeat of sitting MLA V S Sivakumar in Thiruvananthapuram at the hands of LDF candidate Antony Raju and K Muraleedharan’s lowly third place in Nemom, where he was pitted against BJP and CPM candidates after much wrangling and lobbying within the party, has shocked the main Opposition Congress. In Vattiyoorkavu, where K Murleedharan had scored a thumping victory of 7,622 votes in the 2016 polls, UDF’s Veena Nair finished a distant third. The BJP improved upon its performance.

The defeat of party candidates in Vattiyoorkavu and Kazhakootam, where unused election posters of Congress candidates were found in a scrap shop and drainage, respectively, is expected to give rise to serious discussions within the party in the coming days. On the other hand, the Left has increased its tally from nine seats it won in 2016 elections to 13 seats. In  majority of the constituencies where the LDF candidates won, there was an increase in vote share as well as the victory margin.

Despite the high-octane fight in Kazhakootam where Devaswom Minister in the outgoing cabinet Kadakampally Surendran was on the back foot in the initial days of campaigning, after his remarks on Sabarimala had left a bad taste even within the party, he increased the margin from 7,347 votes in 2016 to 23,497 votes this time. In Kattakada, if sitting MLA I B Satheesh had managed to win by a slender margin of 849 votes last time, he increased the  margin to 23,231 votes this time.

Though the CPI meeting held in the aftermath of the elections had witnessed present and past party candidates levelling charges of non cooperation during campaigning in Nedumangad, party candidate G R Anil increased the victory margin of 3,621 votes secured by C Divakaran last time to 23,171 votes  surprising even the Left camp. The defeat suffered by BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan, who went down by 3,949 votes to CPM candidate and former T’ Puram mayor V Sivankuty, and the poor performance of BJP candidates in other seats will dominate inner party discussions in the coming days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF Pinarayi Vijayan Thiruvananthapuram Kerala election results
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp