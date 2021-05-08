Victers channel airs Covid prevention programmes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) Victers education channel has started to broadcast Covid-19 awareness programmes from May 6. The programmes are aired in association with the health department.

The segment called ‘Athijeevanam’ focuses on Covid-19 prevention programmes such as live phone-in shows featuring prolific doctors and health officials. The segment will allow people to eliminate their doubts regarding testing, quarantine, home isolation, treatment protocols, preventive measures and so on. The session will also discuss the telemedicine system E-Sanjeevani, vaccination drive, various vaccines, and Covid-19 preventive campaigns.

The channel will also focus on the mental health of children and parents during the pandemic from 11am to 12 noon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The programme will be held in association with Women and Children Development Department. Those who want to join the live-in-phone programmes can dial the toll-free number: 18004259877.