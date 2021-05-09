Fuel price hike daylight robbery: LDF

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left front in Kerala has lashed out against the Union Government for back-to-back fuel price hikes. At a time when the country is reeling under a heavy spike in Covid cases, the Centre has been indulging in daylight robbery by continuosly hiking the price of petrol and diesel, said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan.

“Most states are going into lockdown and many people don’t have jobs. Only Narendra Modi can go for a fuel price hike at a time when most people are suffering,” said Vijayaraghavan. The price of petrol has been hiked by `97 paise while that of diesel went up by `1.15. With elections over, the Union Government is showing its true colours. The Centre cannot run away from its responsibility by putting all the blame on oil companies alone. Since the price hike has the silent nod of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, no Union minister or even the BJP leadership is willing to talk about price hike.